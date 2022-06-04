-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

NYSE NET opened at $54.54 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,017 shares of company stock valued at $45,674,265 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

