-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cano Health posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CANO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,205,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

