$0.03 EPS Expected for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $6,833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 150,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

