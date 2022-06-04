$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,589. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $4,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

