$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

APEI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.