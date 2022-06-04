-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

ASUR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,318. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

