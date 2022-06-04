-$0.06 EPS Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Angi also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Angi has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

