$0.06 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,288,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 310.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,578,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,004,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

