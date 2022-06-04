$0.09 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

