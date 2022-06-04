$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banco Bradesco reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,980,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214,260. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.