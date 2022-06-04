$0.17 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 796,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 550,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 955,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,445. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.