-$0.20 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 66,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.90.
About Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
