-$0.20 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,057.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 66,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.