$0.28 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. BOX posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.16.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
