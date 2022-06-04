$0.29 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $562,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,344. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

