$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.50. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 520,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,098,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,397,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

