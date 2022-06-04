$0.40 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

