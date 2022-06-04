$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

