$0.42 EPS Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 260 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

BCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 2,890,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,878. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.