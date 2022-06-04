$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,876,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

