$0.43 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,876,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

