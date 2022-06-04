$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

