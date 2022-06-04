-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.41). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $11.90. 287,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

