-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.41). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 287,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

