$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.11. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.