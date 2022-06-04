$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.60. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.15 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $325.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

