$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group also reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,536 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,233,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.