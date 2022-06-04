$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. National Bankshares posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Bankshares.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

