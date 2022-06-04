$0.81 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $440,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 38,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.12%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

