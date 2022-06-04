$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 889,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.