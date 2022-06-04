-$1.00 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

