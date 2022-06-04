$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Entegris reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $111.68. 1,185,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

