$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. 1,185,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,595. Entegris has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

