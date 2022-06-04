$1.10 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 86,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,949. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,483 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

