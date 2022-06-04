$1.15 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,883. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

