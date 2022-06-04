$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.31. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.