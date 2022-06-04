$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,848,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,335,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

