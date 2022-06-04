$1.34 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.11. QCR reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in QCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in QCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in QCR by 115.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.