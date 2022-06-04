$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

