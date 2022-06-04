$10.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will post $10.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $43.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

