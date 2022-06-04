$110.50 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the lowest is $109.81 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $446.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE:PRK opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

