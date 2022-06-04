$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) to post sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.59 million. Perion Network reported sales of $109.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $630.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.32 million to $635.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $734.06 million, with estimates ranging from $728.48 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

PERI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.