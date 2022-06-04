$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) to post sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.59 million. Perion Network reported sales of $109.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $630.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.32 million to $635.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $734.06 million, with estimates ranging from $728.48 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

PERI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

