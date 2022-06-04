$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report $146.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.68 million and the highest is $146.72 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $52.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $653.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $656.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.76 million, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $461.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.02. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

