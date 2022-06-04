$148.13 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to post sales of $148.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $137.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $608.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $675.90 million, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $691.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.54 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $359,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

