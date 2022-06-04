$160.67 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will announce $160.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.35 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $138.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $657.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $659.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $738.98 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $743.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 577,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.07 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

