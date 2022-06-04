$190.78 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to announce $190.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $273.16 million. Plug Power reported sales of $124.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $926.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.27 million to $980.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.