1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells $80,392.95 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 84,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,411. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

