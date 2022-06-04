1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $215.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $6,801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

