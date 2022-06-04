1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

DIBS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 84,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

