1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

DIBS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.72.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

