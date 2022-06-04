-$2.21 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.86) and the lowest is ($2.43). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($7.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

BPMC stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 1,037,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $631,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

